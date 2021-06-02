Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—UK-Canada Trade Continuity Agreement

Pharmaceutical
2 June 2021

As the Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) ceased to apply to the UK from January 1, 2021, Canada and the UK have agreed on an interim agreement until a comprehensive free trade agreement was in place.

The comprehensive  UK-Canada Trade Continuity Agreement (TCA) entered into force on April 1, 2021, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced today.

For stakeholders this means that Canada and the UK will continue to recognize Certificates of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Compliance issued by each country’s regulatory agencies and to accept batch testing certificates held by a manufacturer without re-control of that batch at import.

