Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—UK nod for Menarini's breast cancer med Korserdu

Pharmaceutical
3 January 2024

The British business of Italian drugmaker Menarini has been granted marketing authorization for Korserdu (elacestrant) in the UK.

The nod covers use of the drug as a monotherapy for postmenopausal women, and men, with a certain type of locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

To be eligible for treatment, patients must have disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy, including a CDK 4/6 inhibitor.

The product is already approved in Northern Ireland, which is covered by the European Medicines Agency, following the EMA’s recent approval. In Europe the product is marketed as Orserdu.

Menarini UK general manager Rick Coope said: “People living with metastatic breast cancer need effective and tolerable options, and we are proud of delivering a new breast cancer treatment which represents a major advance in endocrine therapy in a once daily pill.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Stemline's Orserdu
28 January 2023
Pharmaceutical
Novel breast cancer drug gains approval in European Union
21 September 2023
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Menarini sub-licenses Orserdu in China
8 November 2023
Pharmaceutical
Menarini shares new analysis from EMERALD clinical study of Orserdu
30 May 2023


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