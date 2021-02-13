BRIEF—UK regulator views making desogestrel OC pills available from pharmacies

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has launched a public consultation on the reclassification of two progestogen-only contraceptive pills containing desogestrel.

This is the first time such a change has been considered, making it important that the public’s views are heard.

The consultation affects two products containing desogestrel; Lovima 75 microgram film-coated tablets and Hana 75 microgram film-coated tablets.

Lovima and Hana are both oral contraceptives for continuous use to prevent pregnancy in those of childbearing age.

If these two products are reclassified, pharmacists will have access to training materials and a checklist to enable them to identify women who can be supplied this medicine safely.

Regardless of the final decision, contraceptive pills containing desogestrel will still be available on prescription from GPs and sexual health clinics.

The consultation was triggered after British pharma company Maxwellia applied for the pill to be reclassified.