Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—UK reimbursement win for medac Pharma

Pharmaceutical
23 April 2021

German pharmaceutical firm medac Pharma has been given “special arrangements” status by the UK’s health technology assessor, for an innovative chemosaturation therapy.

The Chemosat technique is designed to allow high doses of melphalan chemotherapy to be used, without generating prohibitively toxic effects. The product is being developed for people with liver metastases resulting from primary ocular melanoma.

The change of status will allow clinicians to apply for funding on a case by case basis at the local level, through the National Health Service (NHS).

UK account manager Kirk Chester said: “This is a huge step forward for patients suffering from this rare cancer.”

“We have worked with leading clinicians and OcuMel UK, a dedicated patient support group for people diagnosed with ocular melanoma, to get the status of the procedure changed from research only to special arrangements,” he added.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze