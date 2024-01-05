Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Union Therapeutics to provide orismilast update at JPM

Pharmaceutical
5 January 2024

Denmark’s Union Therapeutics has said that its chief executive, Kim Kjøller, will be making a presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8.

Union is a privately held drugmaker, headquartered in Hellerup and focused on immunology.

The company said it plans to provide an update on its business, with emphasis on key achievements and the current status of its lead program, orismilast.

Currently in development for atopic dermatitis, chidradenitis suppurativa, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis, orismilast is a selective PDE4 B/D inhibitor.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze