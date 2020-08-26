BRIEF—Vafseo launched in Japan for renal anemia treatment

Sunday 11 January 2026

Japan’s Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma said today that it has launched Vafseo (vadadustat) in Japan.

Vafseo, which is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor propyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor that was in-licensed from Akebia Therapeutics in 2015 under a deal worth $350 million to the US firm.

It is intended for the treatment of renal anemia, and was approved by the Japanese regulator on June 29.

The launch follows inclusion of Vafseo in Japan’s National Health Insurance (NH) listing which was received today.



