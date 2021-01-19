Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Vera Therapeutics launches with $80 million financing

Pharmaceutical
19 January 2021

A new company focused on immunological and inflammatory diseases, dubbed Vera Therapeutics, has launched in the USA with $80 million in series C financing led by Abingworth LLP.

The money will be used to support the advancement of lead candidate atacicept, a novel inhibitor of B cells and plasma cells, in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

It will also be used to scale up manufacturing capabilities and expand Vera’s therapeutic pipeline in immunologic and inflammatory disease.

Vera is on track to start a Phase IIb study in IgAN patients in mid-2021 and is investing in commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze