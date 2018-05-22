BRIEF—ViiV appoints new president of Japanese business

The Japanese arm of UK-based HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare has appointed a new president and general manager, the company’s former European marketing boss Dustin Haines.

Mr Haines has served in numerous commercial and marketing positions for the company in the USA and in the UK.

ViiV announced recently it had received the nod from the European Commission (EC) for the first two-drug regimen, once-daily, single-pill for HIV, together with J&J’s pharmaceutical arm, Janssen.