Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Vocabria approved for HIV patients in Japan

Pharmaceutical
31 May 2022

ViiV Healthcare has picked up Japanese approval for its Vocabria (cabotegravir)-based combo.

The long-acting HIV treatment is combined with Johnson & Johnson’s Rekambys (rilpivirine) and Edurant (rilpivirine).

This approach is backed by data from one of the most extensive global HIV patient-reported outcomes studies, Positive Perspectives 2.

ViiV is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders.

Marketed as Cabenuva, the product was approved in the USA in early 2021, shortly after European regulators gave it the nod.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New Cabenuva approval in USA
30 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for first E-R, injectable regimen for adults living with HIV
22 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi pushes 2030 vision forward with $1 billion acquisition
8 May 2025


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze