Brighton Biotech gets exclusive rights for MERS and SARS vaccines

USA-based Brighton Biotech has acquired from the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine the exclusive global license for clinical development and commercialization of vaccines against the deadly infectious diseases Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

The vaccines are under development by the Sabin Vaccine Institute and Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development - Product Development Partnership (Sabin PDP) together with a consortium of academic partners.

Brighton Biotech will also participate in Baylor's preclinical research and product development program in advancing novel approaches to vaccines with demonstrated efficacy and without immune-enhancement against MERS and SARS. Financial details of the accord were not disclosed.