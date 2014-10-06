Brilinta preferred over clopidogrel in latest AHA/ACC guideline

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today confirmed that the American Heart Association (AHA) and American College of Cardiology (ACC) have updated the guideline for the management of patients with non–ST-elevation acute coronary syndromes (NSTE-ACS).
The guideline supports differentiation among currently available P2Y12 inhibitors, including ticagrelor, clopidogrel, and prasugrel (Eli Lilly and Daiichi Sankyo’s Efient), for these patients. AstraZeneca’s Brilinta (ticagrelor) is now preferred over clopidogrel (Sanofi’s now off-patent Plavix) for the management of NSTE-ACS patients who undergo an early invasive (angiography with intent for PCI if appropriate) or ischemia-guided strategy (ie, medically managed), or those who receive a coronary stent. This is the first time the AHA and ACC have recommended one P2Y12 over another in the treatment of acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
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