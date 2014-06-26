Friday 9 January 2026

Brintellix meets primary efficacy end-point in depression study

Pharmaceutical
26 June 2014
lundbeck-location-big

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO) has announced results of the SOLUTION trial conducted in Asian patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD).

In this head-to-head study, Brintellix (vortioxetine) was at least as efficacious as venlafaxine on the primary efficacy endpoint was better tolerated than venlafaxine. The study demonstrated that, after eight weeks of treatment, Brintellix-treated patients achieved substantial reductions (improvements) of depressive symptoms: -19.4 points on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (abbreviated MADRS) total score. The MADRS is one of the most commonly-used rating scales which psychiatrists use to measure the severity of depressive symptoms in patients suffering from depression.

Anders Gersel Pedersen, executive vice president R&D at Lundbeck, said: “We are now pleased to also document the effect of Brintellix in an Asian population suffering from depression, further emphazing Brintellix as an effective antidepressant. In Asia, depression is rapidly increasing. The findings from this study address the needs of Asian adults suffering from depression and will be included in the ongoing regulatory filings for Brintellix in Asia.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze