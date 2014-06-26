Brintellix meets primary efficacy end-point in depression study

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO) has announced results of the SOLUTION trial conducted in Asian patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD).
In this head-to-head study, Brintellix (vortioxetine) was at least as efficacious as venlafaxine on the primary efficacy endpoint was better tolerated than venlafaxine. The study demonstrated that, after eight weeks of treatment, Brintellix-treated patients achieved substantial reductions (improvements) of depressive symptoms: -19.4 points on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (abbreviated MADRS) total score. The MADRS is one of the most commonly-used rating scales which psychiatrists use to measure the severity of depressive symptoms in patients suffering from depression.
Anders Gersel Pedersen, executive vice president R&D at Lundbeck, said: “We are now pleased to also document the effect of Brintellix in an Asian population suffering from depression, further emphazing Brintellix as an effective antidepressant. In Asia, depression is rapidly increasing. The findings from this study address the needs of Asian adults suffering from depression and will be included in the ongoing regulatory filings for Brintellix in Asia.”
