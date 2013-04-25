Friday 9 January 2026

Bristol-Myers 1st-qtr sales and EPS plunge, missing analysts' forecasts

Pharmaceutical
25 April 2013

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) released first-quarter 2013 financial results, showing that sales were down 27% year-on-year at $3.83 million, following the U.S. patent expiration of Avapro/Avalide (irbesartan) in March 2012 and Plavix (clopidogrel) in May 2012. Excluding Plavix and Avapro/Avalide, net sales grew by 10% compared to the first quarter of 2012, the company noted.

GAAP diluted earnings per share plunging 42% to $0.37 and non-GAAP diluted EPS down 36% at $0.41, missing by 1 cent the average of 17 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol-Myers Squibb of $609 million, compared to $1.1 billion,

B-MS is confirming its 2013 GAAP EPS guidance range of $1.54 to $1.64 and its non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $1.78 to $1.88. Both GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates. Non-GAAP line item guidance assumptions for 2013 remain unchanged.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze