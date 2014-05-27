Bristol-Myers and Incyte sign up to evaluate combo regimen of two immunotherapies

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Incyte Corp (Nasdaq: INCY) have set up a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of a combination regimen of B-MS’s investigational PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab, and Incyte’s oral indoleamine dioxygenase-1 (IDO1) inhibitor, INCB24360, in a Phase I/II study.

Multiple tumor types will be explored in the study, which could potentially include melanoma, non-small cell lung (NSCLC), ovarian, colorectal (CRC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).