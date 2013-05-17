Wednesday 17 June 2026

Bristol-Myers' data on Yervoy and nivolumab causes a stir

Pharmaceutical
17 May 2013

Release of abstracts of presentations to be made at the forthcoming49th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting by US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), notably extended follow-up from a Phase nivolumab study, results from Phase I nivolumab and Yervoy (ipilimumab; which was approved as a treatment for melanoma in 2011) combination study, and five-year survival data from four Phase II Yervoy studies, caused a great deal of excitement in the investment community.

The brief data indicated tumors shrinkage in 41% of patients with advanced melanoma, and in 53% of patients receiving the most effective dose combination. Tumors disappeared entirely in 10% of patient, Jedd Wolchok of New York's Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and lead researcher, told a press briefing. B-MS stock hit a high of $45.59 at one point, and rose 4.5% to $44.15 on its most active day of trading since August, ahead of the release of the abstracts on Wednesday night.

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