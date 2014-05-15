Bristol-Myers’ nivolumab receives US FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for Hodgkin lymphoma

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) investigational PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after failure of autologous stem cell transplant and brentuximab.
The designation is based on data from a cohort of patients with HL in the company’s ongoing Phase Ib study of relapsed and refractory hematological malignancies.
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