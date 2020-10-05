Bristol Myers pushes out the boat with a $13.1 billion deal to buy heart drug maker

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Brisbane, USA-based drug developer MyoKardia (Nasdaq: MYOK).
The transaction is valued at $13.1 billion, or $225.00 per share in cash, and news of the deal saw MyoKardia’s shares roar up 58% to $220.62 in pre-market trading today.
The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Boards of Directors and is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze