US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has successfully resolved all outstanding US patent litigation relating to efavirenz, an active ingredient contained in HIV/AIDS drugs Sustiva (efavirenz) and Atripla (efavirenz/emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate).

Accordingly, the company believes that loss of exclusivity in the USA for efavirenz should not occur until December 2017. Sustiva is marketed in collaboration with US peer Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

Although in its latest statement B-MS did not identify with whom at has reached a settlement, the drugmakers filed suit against Cipla in June 2013, accusing the Indian generic maker of infringing two patents by filing an abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of Sustiva, an HIV treatment.