Bristol-Myers Squibb extends distribution in six Asian markets

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has extended its relationship with DKSH, a market expansion services provider, to provide commercial and distribution services in Asia.
The relationship with B-MS started in 2010 covering six markets in Asia – Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Under the new agreements, DKSH will provide marketing, sales, warehousing, physical distribution, credit management and collection services for B-MS in certain markets. These agreements memorialize the renewal of the existing regional relationship between B-MS and DKSH.
Thomas Delemazure, regional business development director pharmaceuticals, Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH, said: “We are delighted to extend our regional relationship with Bristol-Myers Squibb in six Asian markets and look forward to helping Bristol-Myers Squibb grow their business with our integrated commercial and distribution platform.”
