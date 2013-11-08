Bristol-Myers Squibb refocuses R&D strategy

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) says it is “evolving its strategic focus in R&D to ensure continued leadership in delivering innovative medicines for patients with serious disease,” dropping new research in the areas of diabetes, hepatitis C and neuroscience.
The company will focus investment on priority areas such as immuno-oncology, delivering its late-stage pipeline across all its therapeutic areas and focusing discovery to explore disease areas of highest unmet medical need where the company can bring the greatest value. The evolved strategic focus in R&D will support and advance B-MS’ overall BioPharma strategy, which remains unchanged, the company noted.
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