Bristol-Myers Squibb signs up with another partner for daclatasvir, Merck & Co; latter expands deal with Xenon

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to conduct a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a once-daily oral combination regimen consisting of B-MS’ investigational NS5A replication complex inhibitor daclatasvir and Merck's investigational NS3/4A protease inhibitor MK-5172 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, genotype 1.

“In HCV, agreements like this that combine novel investigational candidates are important to evaluate the potential of novel oral regimens early in the development cycle,” said Eliav Barr, vice president, infectious diseases, project leadership and management, Merck Research Laboratories. “

The planned initiation of the Phase II clinical trial follows the completion of a Phase I safety evaluation of the investigational combination regimen. Under the agreement, Merck will conduct the Phase II clinical trial. Further clinical development activities beyond the Phase II study are not covered as part of this agreement. Additional details of the collaboration were not disclosed.