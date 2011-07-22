Bristol-Myers Squibb to pay up to $475 million to acquire Amira, entering fibrotic disease area

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Amira Pharmaceuticals, a small-molecule pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and early development of new drugs to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, B-MS will buy all of Amira’s issued and outstanding shares of capital stock and stock equivalents in an all-cash transaction for a purchase price of $325 million upfront and potential additional milestone payments totaling $150 million.

Gains rights to orphan PF drug