Bristol-Myers to promote Caforio to CEO post; other appointments

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) yesterday announced a number of leadership changes approved by its board of directors and effective at the close of the annual shareholders’ meeting on May 5.

Giovanni Caforio, aged 50, will become chief executive officer of the company.

Current CEO Lamberto Andreotti, aged 64, will become executive chairman of the board of directors on May 5 and will continue to serve as chairman after his retirement on August 3. James Cornelius, 71, has chosen not to stand for re-election as non-executive chairman and will retire from the board.

Togo West Jr, 72, will become the lead independent director on the company’s board.

Dr Caforio has been on the Bristol-Myers board since last year. He joined the company in 2000 as an executive in Italy following a medical affairs role at Abbott Laboratories.