Thursday 8 January 2026

British pharma industry makes $315 million payment to underwrite medicines bill growth

Pharmaceutical
8 June 2015
ukparliament-big

The UK pharmaceutical industry has made a payment of £207 million ($315 million) to underwrite the growth of the medicines bill for the first quarter of 2015.

The payment, announced by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and the UK’s Department of Health, comes under the 2014 Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme (PPRS). The growth rate of branded medicines covered under the scheme for the last six months stood at 3.03%, which is lower than the original forecast rate of 3.52%.

Alison Clough, acting chief executive and executive director of commercial, UK, for the ABPI, said: “Today’s announcement once again demonstrates industry’s commitment to supporting the NHS in a time of austerity and reinforces the unique opportunity that the PPRS  provides government and the NHS to offer patients access to newer, innovative medicines at minimal additional cost. During 2014 industry paid a total of £310 million to the Department of Health under the PPRS and it is anticipating payments in excess of £800 million for 2015. The Department has announced that the NHS has received £796 million of these expected payments in its budget for this financial year. The NHS needs to ensure that this money allows clinicians to prescribe the medicines that they believe are right for their patients without undue focus on cost. This is currently not happening."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze