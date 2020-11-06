Broader label for Brilinta in the USA

A third regulatory nod in just two days has been awarded to British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), this time for Brilinta (ticagrelor), an oral P2Y12 receptor antagonist.

The US Food and Drug Administration has agreed to a broader label, to include treatment for reducing the risk of stroke in people with acute ischemic stroke, or high-risk transient ischaemic attack (TIA).

On Thursday the firm announced a new European approval for its leading PARP blocker, Lynparza (olaparib), and another green light from the European Medicines Agency, for Forxiga (dapagliflozin).