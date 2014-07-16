BTG on track in 2nd-qtr financials

UK-based specialist health care company BTG (LSE: BTG) has announced its interim management statement for the period April 1, to July 15, 2014. It has said that trading over this period was in line with the board’s expectations across all business segments, and revenue for the full year is expected to be between £330 million ($565 million) and £345 million ($591 million), as previously guided. This is despite the recent weakening of the US dollar against the sterling.
The company attributes this success in part to the controlled US launch of its varicose vein treatment Varithena (polidocanol injectable foam) continuing on-track, with the first commercial patient treatments being pre-authorized by insurance companies and expected to be conducted during Q3 this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze