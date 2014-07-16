BTG on track in 2nd-qtr financials

UK-based specialist health care company BTG (LSE: BTG) has announced its interim management statement for the period April 1, to July 15, 2014. It has said that trading over this period was in line with the board’s expectations across all business segments, and revenue for the full year is expected to be between £330 million ($565 million) and £345 million ($591 million), as previously guided. This is despite the recent weakening of the US dollar against the sterling.

The company attributes this success in part to the controlled US launch of its varicose vein treatment Varithena (polidocanol injectable foam) continuing on-track, with the first commercial patient treatments being pre-authorized by insurance companies and expected to be conducted during Q3 this year.

BTG says financial results are good start