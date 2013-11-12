BTG reveals six-month revenue up 17% and meets analysts’ expectations

UK specialist health care company BTG (LSE: BTG) has announced its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2013, which met forecasts.
Underlying revenue was up 17% at £139 million ($220.6 million). Reported revenue was 7% higher at £153 million. Operating profit of £25 million, compared to £26.2 million, reflects the higher revenues offset by royalty mix and the effect of acquisitions.
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