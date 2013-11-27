BTG’s varicose vein treatment Varithena gets FDA approval

UK specialist health care company BTG (LSE: BTG) has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Varithena (polidocanol injectable foam) for the treatment of varicose veins.

In two pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase III trials, VANISH-1 and VANISH-2, Varithena achieved a clinically meaningful improvement in the symptoms of superficial venous incompetence and the appearance of visible varicosities and addressed the underlying venous incompetence in the majority of patients treated.