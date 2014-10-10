BTG settles CroFab patent litigation with Bioclon and RDT

UK specialist health care company BTG (LSE: BTG) says it has settled its US patent infringement complaint against Instituto Bioclon of Mexico and USA-based Rare Disease Therapeutics (RDT) relating to its rattlesnake venom product CroFab (Crotalidae polyvalent immune Fab (ovine).

The news pushed BTG’s shares 1.9% lower to 715 pence in early afternoon trading on Friday. CroFab generated global sales of £62.7 million ($100 million) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2914.

The case was filed by BTG with the International Trade Commission in October 2013 based on the unlawful and unauthorized importation and sale into the USA of certain crotalid antivenom pharmaceutical compositions that infringe one or more claims of BTG’s US Patent No 8,048,414.