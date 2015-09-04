Bulgarian Organization for Medicines Verification to be established

At a recent official ceremony, five organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the establishment of a Bulgarian Organization for Medicines Verification (BgMVO).
The organizations-founders of the BgMVO are the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Generic Pharmaceutical Association, the Bulgarian Association for Development of Parallel Trade with Medicines, the Bulgarian Association of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers and the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union.
In the fall, representatives of the stakeholders will start consultations for the creation of the BgMVO that will be responsible for implementation and monitoring of the system. The goal is in the beginning of 2018, Bulgaria to have functioning medicines verification system, which will be synchronized with the European one and would guarantee that no falsified medicines will reach the patients.
