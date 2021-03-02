Sunday 11 January 2026

Bureaucracy preventing more active launch of drugs in Russia

Pharmaceutical
2 March 2021
russia_lake_stock_large

Russia is still experiencing a shortage of drugs, despite the state attempts to deal with the problem, which have been taken in recent years, according to recent statements by leading local pharma analysts and some Russian media reports.

According to them, one of the major reasons for the ongoing shortage of drugs is failure of their procurements, which is observed both on federal and regional levels. The shortage is observed in the case of various drugs, including those that can be prescribed for the treatment of some serious diseases, including HIV, hepatitis and some others.

As Ravil Niyazov, a specialist in the development and regulation of drugs at the Russian Scientific Consulting Center, said in an interview with the Russian-language Meduza business paper, in addition to low prices and the existing restrictions on the participation of foreign drugmakers during state tenders in Russia, a number of existing regulatory barriers continue to prevent more active launch of drugs both by domestic and foreign drugmakers in the Russian market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian government to speed launch of innovative drugs to domestic market
23 November 2020
Generics
Russia wants more generics of original drugs in domestic market
17 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Russian government to abolish procedure of mandatory certification
11 December 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze