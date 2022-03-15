Business as usual for global drugmakers in Russia, despite military escalation and sanctions

Global drugmakers have no plans to leave Russia, aiming to continue their work in the local market despite the ongoing military escalation in Ukraineand unprecedented sanctions imposed on the country by Western governments, according to recent statements by representatives of companies and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In contrast to other sectors of the Russian economy, so far there has been no massive exodus of foreign drugmakers, primarily Western companies, from the pharmaceutical market, as the majority of them have confirmed their plans for further work in Russia.

For example, such intention was announced by UK-based AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), which said it continues to operate in Russia and is taking all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines to the local market from its local plant in the Kaluga region.