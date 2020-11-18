Sunday 11 January 2026

Cabotegravir gets FDA 'Breakthrough' status for HIV PrEP

Pharmaceutical
18 November 2020
hiv_aids_big

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) majority-owned HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for its long-acting, injectable cabotegravir for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

The designation was based on efficacy and safety results from HPTN 083, a Phase IIb/III randomized, multicenter, double-blind, clinical trial that compared long-acting, injectable cabotegravir to daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 200mg and 300mg (FTC/TDF) for HIV prevention among men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men.

Final analysis of HPTN 083 showed the superiority of long-acting cabotegravir, which was 66% more effective at preventing HIV when compared to daily oral FTC/TDF tablets. This translated to an HIV incidence rate of 0.41% in the cabotegravir group (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.22%-0.69%) and 1.22% in the FTC/TDF group (95% CI 0.87%-1.67%) in a study population of 4,566.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Monthly jab of cabotegravir and rilpivirine comparable to daily, three-drug pill for HIV-1
8 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
HIV trial stopped early due to impressive efficacy data
18 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
ViiV closes in on long-acting two drug HIV regimen
15 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
ViiV Healthcare in talks with MPP on licensing of cabotegravir for HIV prophylaxis
27 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze