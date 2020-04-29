Call for Indian government to revoke Gilead's remdesivir patent

The Indian government has been urged by cancer healthcare groups to revoke the patent for US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) potential anti-COVID-19 treatment remdesivir.
On April 9, the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) wrote to the Health Ministry and the Pharma Ministry urging them to revoke the Indian patent granted to remdesivir. The CPAA wants the drug available to those in need at affordable prices. Remdesivir was granted a patent as recently as February 2020.
In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Commerce Minister, CPAA Founder YK Sapru said the patent needs to be revoked given the lack of novelty and inventiveness - the main criteria necessary for patent protection to be granted to a novel compound.
