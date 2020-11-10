Sunday 11 January 2026

Call for Russian government to prevent drug shortages in domestic market

Pharmaceutical
10 November 2020
russia_lake_stock_large

Russian patients have called on the national government to take measures to prevent the ever-growing shortage of drugs in the domestic market, particular those that could be recommended for the treatment of COVID-19.

Currently the situation with drugs in Russia remains complex, which is primarily due to a very limited range in the majority of domestic pharmacies. Among the reasons of such shortages are primarily failures during labelling, as well as massive purchases of such drugs by local customers on a "just in case" basis.

At present, the most complex situation is observed in the case of levofloxacin and hydroxychloroquine – both of which are recommended by the Russian Ministry of Health for the treatment of COVID-19 - as well as various antibiotics and anticoagulants.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Global drugmakers cutting Russian ranges due to strong generics competition
14 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Drugmakers call on Russian government to liberalize public procurement procedures amid pandemic
16 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian mulls increase in state funding of drugs public procurements
17 November 2020
Generics
Russia set for new wave of drug shortages
30 November 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze