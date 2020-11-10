Call for Russian government to prevent drug shortages in domestic market

Russian patients have called on the national government to take measures to prevent the ever-growing shortage of drugs in the domestic market, particular those that could be recommended for the treatment of COVID-19.

Currently the situation with drugs in Russia remains complex, which is primarily due to a very limited range in the majority of domestic pharmacies. Among the reasons of such shortages are primarily failures during labelling, as well as massive purchases of such drugs by local customers on a "just in case" basis.

At present, the most complex situation is observed in the case of levofloxacin and hydroxychloroquine – both of which are recommended by the Russian Ministry of Health for the treatment of COVID-19 - as well as various antibiotics and anticoagulants.