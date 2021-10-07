Calliditas gains 100% control of Genkyotex

Swedish drugmaker Calliditas Therapeutics (STO: CALTX) has now taken full control of France-headquartered Genkyotex (Euronext Paris: GKTX), a leader in NOX inhibition therapies, after the completion of a centralized squeeze out offer to all minority shareholders.

Calliditas first acquired 62.7% of the share capital and voting rights of Genkyotex from Genkyotex' largest shareholders and management team for a cash consideration in 2020, for a transaction value of around $24 million.

Genkyotex’ lead product candidate, setanaxib, is a first-in-class NOX inhibitor that targets NOX 1 and NOX 4, which are major drivers of fibrogenesis in multiple organs. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Calliditas plans to initiate a 52-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, trial with an adaptive phase IIb/III design with setanaxib in 318 patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).