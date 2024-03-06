Calliditas gets additional seven-year orphan drug exclusivity for Tarpeyo

Shares of Sweden-headquartered Calliditas Therapeutics (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALT) were up 6.8% at 116.60 kronor by mid-morning after revealing a patent extension on its lead product.

Calliditas said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an orphan exclusivity period of seven years for Tarpeyo (budesonide), expiring in December 2030, based on the company obtaining full approval with a new indication for this product.