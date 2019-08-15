Calls for lifesaving TB drug to carry low price

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the third new tuberculosis (TB) drug in more than half a century.

A three-drug regimen known as BPaL (bedaquiline/pretomanid/high-dose linezolid) was approved on Wednesday for adults with extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB).

This new regimen could dramatically shorten treatment length to between six and nine months, greatly reduce the number of pills required, and help to increase XDR-TB cure rates from the historical figure of just 34%.