Tuesday 3 March 2026

Calls for lifesaving TB drug to carry low price

Pharmaceutical
15 August 2019
msf-big

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the third new tuberculosis (TB) drug in more than half a century.

A three-drug regimen known as BPaL (bedaquiline/pretomanid/high-dose linezolid) was approved on Wednesday for adults with extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB).

This new regimen could dramatically shorten treatment length to between six and nine months, greatly reduce the number of pills required, and help to increase XDR-TB cure rates from the historical figure of just 34%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
US regulator looks set to approve novel multidrug-resistant TB option
11 June 2019
Biotechnology
Evotec gets Gates Foundation grant to progress TB research
11 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
TB Alliance and Mylan enter global collaboration on TB
18 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
MSF calls for price cuts on another TB drug, J&J's bedaquiline
10 October 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Paul Chaplin steps down as Bavarian Nordic CEO
Biotechnology
Paul Chaplin steps down as Bavarian Nordic CEO
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Merck advances Welireg into earlier-stage kidney cancer with Phase III win
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
United Therapeutics’ ralinepag reduced risk of clinical worsening in PAH
3 March 2026
Biotechnology
OSE sharpens focus on late-stage assets as pipeline narrows
3 March 2026
Biotechnology
3T Biosciences poaches Kite exec to head clinical operations
3 March 2026
Generics
ESTEVE CDMO’s $15.5M expansion of Chicago API facility
3 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - February 2026
2 March 2026

Company Spotlight

Protagonist Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing peptide-based therapeutics for hematology and immunology indications. Protagonist Therapeutics applies a proprietary constrained peptide platform to targets that are difficult to address with traditional small molecules or biologics.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Merck advances Welireg into earlier-stage kidney cancer with Phase III win
3 March 2026
United Therapeutics’ ralinepag reduced risk of clinical worsening in PAH
3 March 2026
The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - February 2026
2 March 2026
China clears Jaypirca in new blood cancer indications
2 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze