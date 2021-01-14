Campaign group rallies against US prices hikes

US campaign group Patients For Affordable Drugs has highlighted price increases that took effect this month.

The group found that more than 100 drug corporations raised list prices on 636 drugs in the first week of January, with a median price hike of 4.99% — more than four times the rate of inflation.

Big pharma’s price hikes outpace those from the first week of January 2020, when the industry increased the prices of 524 drugs, the campaigners said.