Canada commits C$1 billion to fund fight against COVID-19

Canada has committed more than C$1 billion ($700 million) as part of a new national medical research strategy to fight COVID-19.

The money includes C$600 million, provided through the Strategic Innovation Fund, to support COVID-19 vaccine and therapy clinical trials led by the private sector, over a period of two years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged that the money would be used to promote a range of projects with the aim of delivering rapid vaccine development, the production of treatments, and tracking of the virus within Canada.