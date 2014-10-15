Canadian drugmakers’ R&D spending drops to record low

Spending by brand-name drug companies on R&D in Canada has dropped to the lowest level ever recorded, according to a recently released study by the federal government's Patented Medicine Price Review Board (PMPRB).

The PMPRB's latest annual reports shows that, in 2013, member companies of Canada's Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D) trade group spent only 5.4% of their Canadian revenues on R&D in Canada. This is the lowest level since the PMPRB began tracking R&D spending in 1988. The 5.4% figure is far short of 10% of domestic sales brand-name drug companies promised to spend on R&D when their periods of market exclusivity were increased in 1987.