Canadian drugmakers’ R&D spending drops to record low

Spending by brand-name drug companies on R&D in Canada has dropped to the lowest level ever recorded, according to a recently released study by the federal government's Patented Medicine Price Review Board (PMPRB).
The PMPRB's latest annual reports shows that, in 2013, member companies of Canada's Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D) trade group spent only 5.4% of their Canadian revenues on R&D in Canada. This is the lowest level since the PMPRB began tracking R&D spending in 1988. The 5.4% figure is far short of 10% of domestic sales brand-name drug companies promised to spend on R&D when their periods of market exclusivity were increased in 1987.
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