Canadian health authorities approve Abraxane plus gemcitabine for metastatic pancreatic cancer

Regulatory agency Health Canada has approved US biotech company Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) Abraxane (paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension), and gemcitabine, marketed by US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), for first-line treatment of adults with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
This will be the first new approved treatment for this indication in Canada for 18 years, and is based on a study involving 861 chemotherapy-naive patients with this kind of cancer which showed a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival with Abraxane and gemcitabine, compared to gemcitabine alone. The combination of the two treatments led to a 28% overall reduction in the risk of death.
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