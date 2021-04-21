Cancer cachexia drug Adlumiz launched in Japan

Privately-owned Swiss drugmaker Helsinn has announced the launch of Adlumiz (anamorelin) for the treatment of cancer cachexia in malignant non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer in Japan, through its partner Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528).

Cancer cachexia is a complex metabolic disorder syndrome, characterized by decreased body weight and anorexia associated with cancer. It can affect up to 80% of patients with advanced cancer.

Adlumiz has shown efficacy in increasing body weight, muscle mass, as well as appetite in cancer cachexia patients.