Cardiome in deal for commercialization of Brinavess in Israel

Canada-based Cardiome Pharma (TSX: COM) has entered into an agreement with Tzamal Medical to sell and distribute Brinavess (vernakalant intravenous) exclusively in Israel. Under the terms of the accord, Tzamal Medical has agreed to specific annual commercial goals for Brinavess. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.
Cardiome recently re-acquired rights to Brinavess, approved in Europe and other territories for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults, from US drug giant Merck & Co, and has already out-licensed the drug for certain European markets to AOP Orphan (The Pharma Letters June 13 and July 4).
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