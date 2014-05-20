Cardiome out-licenses Aggrastat in select European markets

Canada-based Cardiome Pharma (TSX: COM) has signed an agreement with AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, to commercialize the cardiovascular drug Aggrastat (tirofiban HCl) in selected European markets.

OP Orphan will be responsible for the commercialization of Aggrastat in the AOP Orphan countries (which include Austria, Hungary, Switzerland, and other Eastern European states). Under terms of the deal, AOP Orphan has agreed to specific annual commercial goals for Aggrastat. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.