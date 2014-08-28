Cardiovascular disease has already cost six EU countries over $100 billion in 2014 alone

Research by Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) into the cost burden of cardiovascular disease has shown that the total direct cost attributable to CVD in 2014 across six European Union countries stands at £66.1 billion ($109.5 billion). This annual figure is comparable to the GDP of a mid-sized country such as Hungary.
The study looked at France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK, and found that across these regions, the greatest total direct costs coming from CVD were in Sweden (£313 per capita) and Germany (£306 per capita). Spain registered the lowest cost, with £101 per capita.
Another substantial cost is lost productivity through long-term illness and death. Between 6% and 11% of CVD deaths in the surveyed nations occur in people of working age, and lost income from early death is estimated to be £16.1 billion, while reduced productivity due to sick days constitutes a further £1.1 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze