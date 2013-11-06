Cardiovascular risk a concern when prescribing diabetes treatments, survey finds

German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim and US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) revealed that 79% of nearly 800 physicians in four Asian countries felt that the complexity of managing type 2 diabetes is “underestimated."
The online poll contacted physicians in Japan, China, India and South Korea who treat people with the disease. Some 90% felt that health care practitioners (HNPs) and patients could gain from additional medical information and patient support materials as despite these complexities, high quality, structured patient education can help to improve health outcomes and significantly improve quality of life.
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