Cardium to acquire Transdel's Ph III topical analgesic and cosmeceutical assets for up to $4 million

Cardium Therapeutics (NYSE Amex: CXM) has entered into an agreement with fellow USA-based Transdel Pharmaceuticals (OTC Bulletin Board: TDLP) to acquire substantially all of the latter's business assets including a Phase III product candidate Ketotransdel (ketoprofen; TDLP-110), which is a topically-administered analgesic for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain.
The business assets would be acquired in connection with a proposed asset purchase under Section 363 of Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code, and would also include royalty-bearing license agreements for certain cosmeceutical products marketed by third parties that employ Transdel delivery technology. The completion of the asset acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including approval of the transaction by the bankruptcy court.
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