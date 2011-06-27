Cardium to acquire Transdel's Ph III topical analgesic and cosmeceutical assets for up to $4 million

Cardium Therapeutics (NYSE Amex: CXM) has entered into an agreement with fellow USA-based Transdel Pharmaceuticals (OTC Bulletin Board: TDLP) to acquire substantially all of the latter's business assets including a Phase III product candidate Ketotransdel (ketoprofen; TDLP-110), which is a topically-administered analgesic for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain.

The business assets would be acquired in connection with a proposed asset purchase under Section 363 of Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code, and would also include royalty-bearing license agreements for certain cosmeceutical products marketed by third parties that employ Transdel delivery technology. The completion of the asset acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including approval of the transaction by the bankruptcy court.