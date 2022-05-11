CDER debuts new ARC program

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has announced the launch of the new Accelerating Rare disease Cures (ARC) Program.
The vision of CDER’s ARC Program is speeding and increasing the development of effective and safe treatment options addressing the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases. This is a CDER-wide effort with leadership represented from several offices throughout the Center.
The FDA defines rare disease as any disease that affects less than 200,000 people in the USA. Drug development for the approximately 7,000 rare diseases and conditions can be complex for many reasons:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze