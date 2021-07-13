Cefiderocol agreement aimed at accelerating access in poorer countries

Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has teamed up with the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to accelerate access, including in low- and middle-income countries, to the antibiotic cefiderocol for bacterial infections in patients with limited treatment options.
Cefiderocol, a siderophore cephalosporin, uses a novel “Trojan horse” mechanism to enable penetration of Gram-negative bacteria and is a potential treatment option for some antibiotic-resistant infections.
"AMR currently kills 700,000 people worldwide and there is a need for new treatment options"First approved in 2019, it is active against many types of Gram-negative bacteria and has received approval for use in the USA and the European Union.
